IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $17.09 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00005760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $890,971.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00083197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.01017603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00110056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060029 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.