iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 545,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.72. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

