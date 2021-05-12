Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $844.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $800.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

