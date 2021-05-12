Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

