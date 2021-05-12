Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,874.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

