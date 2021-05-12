Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,948.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

