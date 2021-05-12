Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

