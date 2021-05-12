Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,318 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,590 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NYSE WU opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

