iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Position Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,355,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period.

CMBS stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

