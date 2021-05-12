iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lessened by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

