iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $410.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.10.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

