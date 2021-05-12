iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.