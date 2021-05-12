Italo (XTA) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. Italo has a market capitalization of $88,628.73 and approximately $13,052.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00547094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00219389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003980 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.74 or 0.01215672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035495 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

