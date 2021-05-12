J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

