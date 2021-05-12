J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $123.98 and last traded at $122.95. 1,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 582,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.71.

The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

