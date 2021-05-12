Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.78.

JKHY stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. 514,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

