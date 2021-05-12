Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

