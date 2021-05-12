Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,948 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $158,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,807 shares of company stock worth $10,924,495.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

