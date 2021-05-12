Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 6,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. Jamf has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

