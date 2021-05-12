Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

