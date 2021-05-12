Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TM opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.