Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.