Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $4,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last ninety days.

NYSE MP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

