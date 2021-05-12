Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 717 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $268.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.