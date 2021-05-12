Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 1,833,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,107. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

