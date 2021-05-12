Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.80 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

