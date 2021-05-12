JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $108.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

