Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

