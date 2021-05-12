Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT opened at $315.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Waters by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

