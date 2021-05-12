Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

NYSE FND opened at $105.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $5,460,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

