Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

CZR stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.