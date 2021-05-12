Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $196.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $208.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $150.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.19. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

