JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 557,336 shares.The stock last traded at $27.66 and had previously closed at $27.76.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

