Jeremy Thorpe Buys 15,437,394 Shares of IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP) Stock

IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP) insider Jeremy Thorpe acquired 15,437,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$524,871.40 ($374,908.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.27.

About IncentiaPay

IncentiaPay Limited produces entertainment membership app and corporate frequent values product. The company's direct-to-member products provide access to thousands of 2-for-1 and up to 50% off offers from approximately 9,000 business partners in dining, travel, activities, and retail across 20,000 partner locations in Australia, New Zealand, and Bali, as well as create experiences and raise funds for a good cause with a portfolio of lifestyle content.

