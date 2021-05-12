JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 73.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.82 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

