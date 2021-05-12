JNBA Financial Advisors Has $301,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

