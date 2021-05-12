JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 1,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 634.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,748,000 after acquiring an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.