JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

