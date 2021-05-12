Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

