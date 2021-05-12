Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,294 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 236.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

