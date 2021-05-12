Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

