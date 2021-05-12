Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

