Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Invesco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,488 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,401 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

