Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 292 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

