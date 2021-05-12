Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $28,707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JLL stock opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $202.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

