Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JLL opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

