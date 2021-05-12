Joseph Terracciano Sells 598 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $19,423.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $17,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $22,035.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 2,216,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 886,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 238,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.