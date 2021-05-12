JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,662 Shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Empire State Realty OP Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

