JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 671.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextDecade by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

