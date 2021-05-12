JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDTXU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

